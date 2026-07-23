Alexa Bliss Reveals Possible Bone Chip After Injury

On the July 10th episode of WWE SmackDown, Alexa Bliss faced Jade Cargill in a one-on-one match. A distraction from B-Fab allowed Cargill to hit the Pump Kick and then execute Jaded on Bliss for the victory.

After the match, Michin handed a steel chair to Cargill, who used it to inflict further damage on Bliss. Charlotte Flair attempted to come to her friend’s rescue but was neutralized by B-Fab and Michin. Flair was forced to watch as Cargill placed the chair on Bliss’s left arm and smashed it onto the mat, bending her elbow in the process. As a result, Bliss suffered nasty bruises and has been seen wearing a brace.

Bliss recently appeared on ESPN’s Vibe Check, where she provided an update on the current state of her injured arm and discussed her return timeline.

Bliss said, “Jade got me. She bent my elbow backward with a chair, which is fine because I have bendy elbows, but it went a little too far, and when she slammed the chair, I think there is a bone chip, and this ligament is a little overstretched. It’s sore, but it’s more of an inconvenience with how bulky [the brace] is. It’s keeping things in place; it’s healing fast, and I’m hoping it’s just a couple of weeks and we’re good.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)