More Wrestlers Confirmed For WWE SummerSlam Tryouts

As PWMania.com previously reported, a new group of prospects has revealed that they received invitations to the upcoming WWE tryouts, which will take place during SummerSlam week next week. This list includes MLW’s Josh Bishop, American Gladiators’ J-Rod, Colton Theron Vaught, Conan Lycan, Nigel Cawthon, Nicky Mariano, and Ryan Meed.

Additionally, several new stars have confirmed their attendance at the tryouts, according to Fightful.

Here is a list of the new talents confirmed for the upcoming WWE SummerSlam tryouts:

* Titus Alexander – Competes in WCPW, Pro Wrestling NOAH, Marvelous, and more.

* Josiah Jean – Reality of Wrestling regular who has competed for ROH.

* Oxx Adams – Regular at Beyond Wrestling and Wrestling Open.

* Brooke Havoc – Has worked for GCW and ROH.

* Nate Prince – French-based wrestler who works for APC, Fighters Revenge and more.

* Bobby Casale – Has worked for Wrestling Open.

* Kody Lane – Glory Pro Wrestling regular.

* Monica Monroe – Reality of Wrestling regular.

* Iris Reese – Former college volleyball player and model.

* Tayleigh Robertson – Bodybuilder, amateur wrestler.

WWE SummerSlam 2026 is set to take place on Saturday, August 1st, and Sunday, August 2nd, at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.