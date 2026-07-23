Pat McAfee Announces Debut Album Title And Release Date

In December, former WWE personality and current ESPN host Pat McAfee announced that he has been working on his debut album.

Recently, McAfee shared the title and release date of the album on his Twitter (X) account. He revealed that the album is called “The Diary of a Polarizing Figure” and will be released on August 14th.

McAfee wrote, “For as long as I can remember my mere existence has made people hate my guts..

I’ve been writing songs about it for 20yrs & it’s time to let them aht.. A LOT of headlines & narratives.. if I was to die, I’d like my kids to know exactly who their dad is.

🗣🗣 AUGUST 14TH, 2026”

McAfee faced significant criticism from fans and several WWE Superstars for his involvement in the Cody Rhodes-Randy Orton feud leading up to WrestleMania 42. Reports later indicated that McAfee’s involvement was a decision made by TKO. During one of his promos, McAfee stated that Orton would save wrestling by capturing his 15th WWE World Title at the event, declaring that if Orton failed to do so, he would never appear on a wrestling show again.

Ultimately, Orton turned on McAfee during the closing moments of the Undisputed WWE Championship Match, allowing Rhodes to take advantage of the situation and execute his finisher for the pinfall victory. Following this, McAfee announced that his pro wrestling career was officially over.