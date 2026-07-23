AJ Styles Explains Why His Son Isn’t Ready For WWE Yet

WWE Hall of Famer AJ Styles was a guest on Insight With Chris Van Vliet to discuss various topics, including his tag team partnership with Dragon Lee.

Styles said, “You know, they just kind of told me, ‘Hey, we’re thinking about putting you with Dragon Lee.’ Great, that’s great. And so it just kind of one of those things where we kind of worked well together and had fun and made a great tag team out of it.”

On the origin of his Phenomenal Forearm finisher:

“As most, I was a big fan of Masawa and Muta. There’s little things that I took from them that people probably had no idea, but instead of just doing a simple knee drop, I always wonder why with Great Muta, his elbow looked so amazingly awesome, it was so cool. What made it look cool? It’s just an elbow, but it’s the way he did it. So, I was like, okay, so when I drop this knee, I’ll just kind of move my legs in the air and make it look different. It was the same thing with a forearm. If Masawa can do it off the second rope, make his forearms a big deal, then I can surely springboard this bad boy and make it look pretty good, and that’s how I got it.”

On his son potentially getting a WWE tryout:

“I hope that he does at some point, but he’s not ready yet. I don’t. My job is to make him ready and teach him the little things that we want to see as coaches. There’s been plenty of guys that even myself have went for tryouts, and they say, ‘Hey, we don’t care about the high-flying moves, we just want to see what you can do.’ I had no idea what they were talking about, and now, being that guy, I get it. It’s the little things in between that we want to see that if you do it well, and that’s the hardest thing to learn, is the in between.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)