Dragon Lee Says AJ Styles Took Him To Next Level, Talks Gunther Incident

Dragon Lee appeared on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet for an in-depth interview covering all things WWE.

The following are some of the highlights.

On Gunther unmasking him on the March 2 episode of WWE Raw: “I know, it’s a culture. This is for respect of our culture, you have to always cover your face. You will not see any wrestler in Mexico showing the face, but that was tough. Actually, was some of my best matches I ever had. Gunther is a great wrestler, but I need to wrestle with him again, because after that, I didn’t have a chance to wrestle him again. I hope I can get my second opportunity; it means so much. When he takes off my mask, it’s not respectful. Yes, many pictures on social media, but it’s not my real face, because I was covered. You can’t see my face. I’m handsome, no worries!”

On the origins of his mask and how it relates to his brother Mistico: “It’s weird because I just did two matches before I debuted in Mexico, I got a name Boricua; that’s a Puerto Rican name, because my father wrestled like a boricua, and I said I’m gonna use that name. So my brother, he was Dragon Lee before me for one and a half years, and he becomes Mistico, and then [he said], ‘You have to be Dragon Lee.’ I said, I want to be just me. You can change this name. I really love the name. I really love his mask. I changed so many things to his mask, but still I saw my brother, he does crazy things. He was very aerial, crazy things. To me, the name Dragon Lee was so much for me, I’m nothing to the name.”

On his tag-team title run with AJ Styles taking him to the next level: “He’s so nice. Being a champion with him is another thing that I want to say, he really pushed me to the next level. I’m very grateful to him, because I learned from him in general. As a man, the way he is as a father, and when we became champions, that moment when we grab the titles. He just grabbed me like this and crossed the title, wake up, yes, we won. I was like, what a moment. I feel honored to be part of his last matches, and even John Cena’s last match, I was part of that too. I feel like so many things that I’m proud of myself because if you’re not, if you don’t recognize yourself, who else will? You just look at the mural and say, ‘You’re doing well, keep working. I’m proud of you, brother. Keep working.’ My family, that’s it, that’s all the energy I need.”

On pitching the name ‘Phenomenal Dragons’ for the team: “We didn’t have enough time to create a name, but I pitched this name, and I think it would have been so great, the Phenomenal Dragons. I feel like that name would be so great, Phenomenal Dragons. AJ Styles has his logo, I said this logo becomes kind of like a dragon around it, something we can do. But I didn’t realize that he wouldn’t have enough time, he would be retired, nobody expected it.”

Watch the complete Dragon Lee interview below.