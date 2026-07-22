Zelina Vega Files New Trademark For Potential In-Ring Name

Former WWE star Zelina Vega recently filed a trademark application for the term “Xelina” on Monday, July 20, as reported by PWInsider.com. This trademark is intended for entertainment services, specifically for wrestling exhibitions and performances by professional wrestlers and entertainers. It also covers the provision of wrestling news and information via a global computer network.

“Xelina” is closely related to Vega’s in-ring name. Vega and her husband, Aleister Black, were among those released by WWE in late April. She is set to become a free agent soon.

Below is the description submitted to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO):

“Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing sports information in the field of wrestling; Providing a website featuring entertainment information in the fields of sports; Providing entertainment information in the field of sports via online community portal; Event management services being organizing and conducting special events for social entertainment purposes; Providing on-line newsletters in the field of sports entertainment; Providing online, non-downloadable, short-form videos in the field of sports entertainment via social media websites.”