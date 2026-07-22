Report: J-Rod Among Latest Names For WWE Tryouts

PWMania.com previously reported that several wrestlers are set to attend the upcoming WWE tryouts, which will take place during SummerSlam week in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Among those confirmed to participate are MLW star Josh Bishop and Colton Theron Vaught.

J-Rod, known from the American Gladiators reboot, has also announced her attendance at the tryouts via her Twitter (X) account. According to PWInsider.com, Nigel Cawthon, Nicky Mariano, and Ryan Meed are also scheduled to be there.

J-Rod is a four-year wrestling veteran who has regularly competed for Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW). She has also participated in matches for Juggalo Championship Wrestling, Tokyo Joshi Pro, and others. In 2022 and 2023, she appeared in two matches as part of AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation.

Cawthon, who wrestles as Big Tito Lincoln, has competed for promotions such as BRCW and CCW. He is a former high school amateur wrestler and played football at Hampton University. Mariano, who wrestles as Conan Lycan, competed on the second season of Prime Video’s Beast Games and is an alumnus of the Black & Brave Wrestling Academy. In March, Fightful Select reported that Mariano had received interest from WWE. Ryan Meed hails from New York City and played football at the University of Illinois.