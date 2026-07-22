Seth Rollins Opens Up About Missing His WWE WrestleMania Dream

WWE star Seth Rollins was one of the featured performers on “WWE: Unreal Season 3.”

During the show, he discussed several topics, including his belief that he has yet to truly main-event WrestleMania, even though he has closed the show three times.

Rollins said, “In my opinion, I haven’t properly main evented WrestleMania. A couple of night ones and the cash-in, yada yada. But for me, being on the marquee and headlining night two, having that is something I’ve always wanted.”

On how he felt that WrestleMania 42 was probably the year it could have happened:

“I do feel like [WrestleMania 42] was probably the year for it. To know that it’s probably out the window, it’s really difficult to wrap my head around.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)