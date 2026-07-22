Current Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT

WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of NXT, which will take place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

In tag team action, OTM (Bronco Nima and Lucien Price) will face BirthRight (Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo and Uriah Connors). Additionally, WWE NXT North American Champion Myles Borne will defend his title against Kam Hendrix. If Borne wins, he and Tavion Heights will earn a shot at the WWE NXT Tag Team Championship.

Also on the card, WWE LFG season two winner “Mr. NXT” Shiloh Hill will take on “Mr. England” Tristan Angels in a singles match, and Lizzy Rain will compete against Izzi Dame in another singles bout.

You can watch the live episode on The CW, and it will also be available internationally on Netflix. Join us every Tuesday night at 8 PM Eastern / 7 PM Central for live updates and coverage of WWE NXT results.