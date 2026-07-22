WWE SmackDown Viewership And Rating Report For 7/17/2026

According to WrestleNomics, last Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown on the USA Network drew an average of 1.243 million viewers and posted a 0.21 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

This represents an increase of 2.56% from the previous week’s audience of 1.212 million viewers, but a decrease of 12.5% from the previous week’s rating of 0.24 in the same demographic. Notably, this rating in the key 18-49 demographic is the lowest for the show since the June 12 episode, which had a 0.20 rating. In contrast, the total audience for this episode was the highest since the May 22 episode, which recorded 1.256 million viewers.

Currently, WWE SmackDown has an average rating of 0.282 in the 18-49 demographic and an average viewership of 1.223 million. For comparison, during the same period in 2025, the show had a rating of 0.431 and an average viewership of 1.489 million.

This episode was headlined by “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes facing off against “The Ring General” GUNTHER in a singles match.