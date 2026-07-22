John Cena Explains Creative Decision For Dominik Mysterio Match

WWE legend and 17-time World Champion John Cena was one of the featured stars in Season 3 of WWE: Unreal.

During the show, he discussed various topics, including his reasons for wanting the women of The Judgment Day to take a hands-on role in his Survivor Series match against Dominik Mysterio in 2025.

Cena said, “We had the creative freedom to use every paint on the palette. I want the girls to come ringside. I want them physically involved, both in the match in a traditional way of, like, tripping and hitting. But I also want them to hit bombs because it’s believable enough to be like, ‘Oh f**k. The kid could win with that.”

John Cena explains wanting The Judgment Day’s female members to get involved in his Survivor Series 2025 match with Dominik Mysterio: “What I liked most about it was we had the creative freedom to use every paint on the palette. I want the girls to come ringside. I want them… pic.twitter.com/jwKBASPHlK — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) July 21, 2026

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)