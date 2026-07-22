Wednesday, July 22, 2026
Facebook Instagram X Youtube

John Cena Explains Creative Decision For Dominik Mysterio Match

By
James Hetfield
-
John Cena
John Cena | WWE

WWE legend and 17-time World Champion John Cena was one of the featured stars in Season 3 of WWE: Unreal.

During the show, he discussed various topics, including his reasons for wanting the women of The Judgment Day to take a hands-on role in his Survivor Series match against Dominik Mysterio in 2025.

Cena said, “We had the creative freedom to use every paint on the palette. I want the girls to come ringside. I want them physically involved, both in the match in a traditional way of, like, tripping and hitting. But I also want them to hit bombs because it’s believable enough to be like, ‘Oh f**k. The kid could win with that.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

PWMania
You'll find information on this website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, Vince McMahon, Impact Wrestling, Bret Hart, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Triple H, Kurt Angle, Randy Orton, WWE Divas, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram X Youtube
© 2025 PWMania.com. All Rights Reserved