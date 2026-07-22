Wednesday, July 22, 2026
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Viewership Numbers For July 13th Episode Of WWE RAW

By
James Hetfield
-
WWE RAW
WWE RAW

According to Netflix, the WWE RAW episode that aired on July 13 ranked #6 globally and #5 in the U.S., attracting an average of 2.4 million viewers. This figure is based on a total of 5.1 million hours viewed.

However, this represents a 4% decrease from the episode on July 6, which had 2.5 million viewers and also ranked #6 globally, but #4 in the U.S. The latest figures indicate a week-to-week drop of 100,000 global viewers.

The July 13 episode featured a segment between The Bloodline’s Undisputed WWE Champion, “The OTC” Roman Reigns, and “The Visionary” Seth “Freakin” Rollins.

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