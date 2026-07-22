WWE NXT Women’s Title Rematch Gets NXT Underground Stipulation

During Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT on the CW, it was announced that Lola Vice will have her NXT Women’s Championship rematch against Kendal Grey in two weeks, specifically on the August 4th episode of the show. A stipulation for the upcoming championship match has also been determined.

Vice secured her title shot by winning a #1 Contenders Match on last week’s show. In a face-to-face encounter in the ring, Grey expressed her excitement about facing Vice. Vice responded by stating that she has worked too hard and for too long to step aside for Grey. While Vice showed respect for Grey, she made it clear that she is not done yet.

Grey returned the respect, acknowledging that Vice had become everything people expected her to be—until they faced each other. The two women reflected on their history, with Vice claiming that Grey needs the title for validation. Grey countered that she is honest with herself and others, emphasizing that no one can defeat her when she is at her best. Vice asserted that Grey cannot beat her in a fight, to which Grey responded that she appreciated where their conversation was heading.

Ultimately, Vice announced that their match would take place under NXT Underground rules, and Grey agreed with this stipulation. Vice remains undefeated in NXT Underground matches, with a record of 4-0, having defeated Natalya, Shayna Baszler, Jaida Parker, and Kelani Jordan. Grey has yet to compete in NXT Underground.