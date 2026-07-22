John Cena Explains What He Meant By Wanting To ‘Ruin Wrestling’

WWE legend and 17-time World Champion John Cena was a featured star on Season 3 of WWE: Unreal.

During the show, he discussed various topics, including his infamous heel turn and the meaning behind his mission statement of wanting to “ruin wrestling.”

Cena said, “What does that mean to ruin wrestling? That means to take the fun away from the fans. That means to win that championship with methodical, catastrophically boring work. To make people like, ‘**** this guy.’ Everybody’s like, ‘That’s it? What a ****ty main event.’ Yup, that’s what I was going for. Watch the next one,’ and then I was explaining like, ‘That was too boring, like, that was too bad, I think people are gonna stop coming.’ The perspective was, ‘Hey, this isn’t heat on you, this is heat on the company.’”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)