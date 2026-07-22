CM Punk Reveals Inspiration Behind John Cena’s Retirement Tribute

Undisputed WWE Champion CM Punk was one of the featured stars in Season 3 of WWE: Unreal.

During the show, he discussed various topics, including the inspiration behind the moment when he and then-champion Cody Rhodes entered the ring and placed their belts on John Cena’s shoulders, allowing him to celebrate with the belts one last time.

Punk said, “I saw a clip, I mean, it’s gotta be 2005, because Batista and Cena are both champs and Hogan’s there. Cena and Batista, they both take their titles off, and they put them on Hogan’s shoulders. I think the universe can be silly sometimes. I can’t remember who sent me the clip, but I knew there was a reason I saw it cause I saw it right before that day Cena was retiring, but I just thought it’s symbolic.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)