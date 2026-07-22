WWE Files New Trademark For “Alix Brooks”

WWE recently filed a trademark application for the name “Alix Brooks” on Sunday, July 19, as reported by PWInsider.com. This trademark aims to cover entertainment services, specifically wrestling exhibitions and performances by professional wrestlers and entertainers, as well as the provision of wrestling news and information via a global computer network.

“Alix Brooks” is the in-ring name of Meghan Walker. Walker, who was referred to as Kylee Quinn last month, confirmed her new name on her Twitter (X) account last Sunday.

Below is the description submitted to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO):

“IC 041: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”