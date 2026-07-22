Logan Paul Says He Pitched A WWE Match With Conor McGregor

WWE star and Vision member Logan Paul appeared on a live episode of Impaulsive during Fanatics Fest 2026 to discuss various topics, including Conor McGregor’s loss and injury.

Paul said, “Something I find so funny is, he definitely has roasted the WWE and WWE Superstars in the past. He put out a tweet dissing Roman Reigns like — no, the Roman Reigns tweet was recently, yeah. But like, bro — at the moment, Conor is doing WWE. Because he is incapable of fighting. Which by the way — dude, also appreciate what Conor McGregor did to the sport, UFC, crossover boxing and MMA. He pioneered in a lot of ways. But he has a lot of people fooled. And he fooled everyone before this fight, just like Mike Tyson fooled everyone before he fought my brother. I went, ‘Bro, y’all are — there’s no way, bro.’”

On wanting to fight McGregor:

“I don’t think WWE will let me fight anyone. I mean, I’ll be honest, I texted my boss after Conor lost. I was like, ‘Bro, Conor’s cooked. Like, do something with it. Make a bag, let me fight him. Big WWE star versus big WWE star,’ cause that’s what he is now. No, he said that he thinks he’s done.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)