Triple H Explains Why Bron Breakker Didn’t Win The Royal Rumble

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque was a featured star on Season 3 of WWE: Unreal.

During the show, he discussed various topics, including the decision not to have Bron Breakker win the 2026 Men’s Royal Rumble Match.

Triple H said, “The risk with Bron Breakker is everything from, can he actually do it? Can he mentally handle it? Will fans accept it? So you have to really be sure. You can make a shocking moment out of it, but I still worry a little bit that it just feels like you’re just shoving him down your throat. I think we just need to think about it a little.”

(H/T to F4WOnline.com for transcribing the above quotes)