WWE Radio Channel Coming To SiriusXM

WWE issued the following:

SiriusXM and WWE team up for official WWE radio channel

SiriusXM and WWE have announced the launch of WWE Radio, the new official audio home of WWE. Starting Monday, July 27, WWE Radio takes over SiriusXM channel 156, serving as the ultimate destination for WWE fans as it brings together SiriusXM’s popular daily programming, live audio broadcasts of the biggest WWE events and premier podcast content.

WWE Radio elevates SiriusXM’s wrestling offering by providing live play-by-play audio coverage of all of WWE’s biggest Premium Live Events (PLEs) including WrestleMania, SummerSlam, Royal Rumble and Survivor Series. In addition to these live event broadcasts, the channel will feature select audio simulcasts of WWE’s weekly flagship television programming, giving fans a way to follow the action from anywhere.

The launch comes ahead of SummerSlam weekend, when SiriusXM will produce WWE Radio’s first live event broadcast of the two-night event on-site in Minnesota on Saturday, Aug. 1, and Sunday, Aug, 2. Lead play-by-play announcer Vic Joseph will be joined by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, as they call the action in and around the ring to SiriusXM listeners.

“We’re excited to bring the WWE Universe closer to all of the in-ring action at WWE’s biggest events on SiriusXM, beginning with wall-to-wall coverage of SummerSlam in Minnesota,” says WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

WWE Radio will broadcast several live shows directly from Minneapolis in the days leading up to SummerSlam, capturing the vibrant atmosphere and fan excitement surrounding the weekend’s events. Dave LaGreca, Bully Ray, Mark Henry, Tommy Dreamer, Sam Roberts and Peter Rosenberg will host from the Minneapolis Convention Center and will analyze upcoming storylines, interview WWE personalities and Superstars, and speak with fans in Minneapolis and across the country

“The WWE Universe is always looking for new ways to engage with WWE, and our partnership with SiriusXM will deliver exclusive access, original programming and live event coverage that brings fans closer to the action wherever they are,” says Alex Varga, Executive Vice President, WWE.

In addition to the live event coverage, WWE Radio will be home to the popular daily wrestling programming that SiriusXM has delivered wrestling fans for years. The programming lineup is anchored by SiriusXM’s longtime flagship wrestling show, “Busted Open,” hosted by Dave LaGreca and WWE Legends Bully Ray, Mark Henry and Nic Nemeth every day from 9 a.m. to noon ET.

Listeners will also hear “Notsam Wrestling Live,” hosted by Sam Roberts, “Cheap Heat Live” with Peter Rosenberg, “The Hart Beat with Natalya,” and “Off the Ropes,” which features a cast of current and former wrestlers including Raj Dhesi, Mark Henry and Tommy Dreamer. The nighttime show, “Busted Open After Dark,” will continue to air five nights a week to give fans a place to call in and react after nightly wrestling events.

“We are thrilled to team up with WWE to launch the most comprehensive wrestling audio platform in the industry,” says Jared Fox, SVP, Sports Programming, Content Marketing & Partnerships for SiriusXM. “By bringing together SiriusXM’s live pro wrestling programming with WWE’s world-class events, we are delivering an unmatched, 24/7 home for the WWE Universe, giving fans a way to tune in to every match and stay connected with every storyline, from anywhere they want to listen.”

Several popular WWE podcasts produced in partnership Fanatics will also be a part of the WWE Radio schedule, with episodes airing every day at 4 p.m. ET. These will include:

* What Do You Want to Talk About? hosted by Cody Rhodes

* Six Feet Under with The Undertaker

* What’s Your Story? with Steph McMahon

* WWE Now, Raw Recap hosted by Sam Roberts and Megan Morant

WWE Radio will be available to SiriusXM listeners nationwide in their cars (SiriusXM channel 156) and on the SiriusXM app.