Kurt Angle Admits He Saw WWE’s ECW Brand As A Demotion

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle appeared on an episode of WWE Photo Shoot on the WWE Vault YouTube channel, where he talked about various topics, including his reaction after being moved to WWE’s version of ECW.

Angle said, “I remember when Vince wanted to start ECW back up again, and I didn’t really know what his plans were for it. I was his best wrestler; I knew that. I mean, when you’re talking about thoroughbred in-ring wrestling. ECW, basically, was all about hardcore wrestling. Vince wanted me to be the face of it and I felt like this was a demotion. I got very bitter.”

On his reaction to being told he was going to the brand:

“And I remember him saying, ‘Listen, I’m going to tell you the truth upfront. You’re going to make less money and you’re going to work in smaller arenas.’ And I said, ‘Why the hell do I want to do that?’”

On how he views it in retrospect:

“I look back now, maybe what Vince was trying to do was make me the new age Tazz, because Tazz was a thoroughbred wrestler as well. He carried that company pretty well. But I didn’t understand it at the time, and this was very hard for me to accept.”

You can check out Angle’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)