AJ Styles Explains Why He Doesn’t See Himself As A WWE Guy

WWE Hall of Famer AJ Styles appeared on “Insight With Chris Van Vliet” to discuss various topics, including whether his legacy in wrestling will endure through time.

Styles said, “Well, we’ll see. I feel like we’re already kind of heading that direction, and that’s okay, because they need to move on to the next stars. They need to build these other stars to be bigger and bigger and better. So I’m okay with that. I’ve dealt with it. I’m okay with it.”

On what he thinks his legacy is:

“I don’t know. Is that up to me? Or is that up to the fans? Does it bother me? Maybe there isn’t one. I think about this all the time: Was I even a WWE guy? Yes, I was there, and I participated in WWE. I did all these great things in 10 years, which is amazing, but you never really see AJ Styles on some of the greatest WWE stars and stuff like that, and I get it. I was in TNA, I was in New Japan. I’m not necessarily a WWE guy.”

On whether he is truly finished competing in the ring:

“That’s right, but I have said this before, and I’ll say it again. Usually we’re granted one comeback for one match. I’m not saying it’s gonna happen. I’m just saying usually it’s granted. Never say never.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)