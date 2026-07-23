Booker T Says WWE Should ‘Pull The Trigger’ On Oba Femi

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed various topics on his Hall of Fame podcast, including whether Oba Femi should form his own faction.

Booker T said, “Yeah, I wouldn’t want to play with that. You don’t do anything like that, as far as the faction goes, with somebody like Oba until he’s in his tenure and getting ready, until he’s well into his career. Right now, Oba’s just getting off the ground. He’s got the rocket on him right now; he’s going straight to the top. He’s doing everything right. Oba Femi — the only thing they’ve got to do now is just pull the trigger and let Oba Femi do his thing. And like I say, there definitely will be room for something like that in the future, but I just don’t think it’s time for something like that right now.”

On Jacy Jayne:

“Jacy Jayne, she’s perfect for the main roster. We’ve heard nothing but good things about her since she’s been on the main roster. Nothing but how she brings the noise, how she goes out there and like I said, ‘You better get your ticket, get your ticket to ride. That’s the rock star in town, baby, and it’s one night only.’ So do not bet against Jacy Jayne, because she is the real deal.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)