Thursday, July 23, 2026
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Nattie Names Tiffany Stratton As Her Dream WWE SummerSlam Opponent

By
James Hetfield
-
Natte Neidhart
Natte Neidhart | WWE

WWE veteran Nattie appeared on an episode of A Shot of Brandi, where she discussed various topics, including whom she would like to face at SummerSlam 2026.

Nattie said, “SummerSlam is very, very special and very important to me. If I could challenge anyone at SummerSlam, I would love to challenge Tiffany. Because she’s got a championship, and she’s really pretty, and I think she needs to be knocked on her a*s!”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)

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