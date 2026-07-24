Current Favorites And Betting Odds For 2026 AEW Redemption PPV

AEW (All Elite Wrestling) is scheduled to hold its 2026 Redemption pay-per-view (PPV) event on Sunday, July 26th, at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Current betting odds have been released for eight key matches, which include the AEW World Tag Team Championship Match, a No Holds Barred Match, a significant tag team match, the AEW TBS Championship Match, the AEW National Championship Match, the AEW International Championship Match, the AEW Women’s World Championship Match, and the AEW World Championship Match.

Adam Copeland and Christian Cage are favored to retain their AEW World Tag Team Championship against Claudio Castagnoli and PAC. Chris Jericho is favored to defeat Tommaso Ciampa in the No Holds Barred Match. In the tag team match, Jon Moxley and Will Ospreay are favored to win against Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson. Maya World is favored to defeat Hikaru Shida to become the new AEW TBS Champion.

In the AEW National Championship Match, Andrade El Idolo is favored to defeat Mark Davis and become the new champion. Kyle Fletcher is favored to retain his AEW International Championship against Bandido. In the AEW Women’s World Championship Match, Thekla is favored to defeat Willow Nightingale to keep her title, while Kenny Omega is heavily favored to retain his AEW World Championship against Kevin Knight.

You can check out the current betting odds below, courtesy of MyBookie:

AEW World Tag Team Championship Match

Cope & Cage (“The Rated R Superstar” Adam Copeland and Christian Cage) (c) -1500 vs. The Death Riders (Claudio Castagnoli and “The Bastard” PAC) +600

No Holds Barred Match

“The Painmaker” Chris Jericho -200 vs. “The Psycho Killer” Tommaso Ciampa +150

Tag Team Match

The Death Riders (AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley and “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay) -250 vs. The Elite’s The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) +170

AEW TBS Championship Match

Hikaru Shida (c) +110 vs. Maya World -150

AEW National Championship Match

Don Callis Family’s Mark Davis (c) +500 vs. Andrade El Ídolo -1000

AEW International Championship Match

Don Callis Family’s “The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher (c) -800 vs. ROH World Champion Bandido +400

AEW Women’s World Championship Match

Triangle of Madness’ “The Toxic Spider” Thekla (c) -200 vs. Willow Nightingale +150

AEW World Championship Match

The Elite’s “The Best Bout Machine” Kenny Omega (c) -3000 vs. Don Callis Family’s AEW TNT Champion “The Jet” Kevin Knight +900