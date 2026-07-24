Updated Lineup For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Collision (7/25/2026)

All Elite Wrestling has announced the updated lineup for this week’s taped episode of Collision, set to take place at the Pinnacle in Nashville, Tennessee.

The AEW World Trios Champions, The Conglomeration (which includes “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O’Reilly), will defend their title against Dalton Castle and The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum). In another trios match, Lethal Twist (comprising Jay Lethal, “Vanilla Baby” Blake Christian, and “Big Shotty” Lee Johnson) will face SkyFlight (Matt Sydal, Dante Martin, and Scorpio Sky).

Additionally, The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) will battle The Death Riders (Wheeler Yuta and Daniel Garcia). The reigning CMLL World Women’s Champion, Persephone, will also compete in a singles match, and “The Psycho Killer” Tommaso Ciampa will take on Zachary Wentz from The Rascalz in another singles match.

Previously announced for the episode is El Clon from the Don Callis Family, who will face “Blackheart” Lio Rush in an AEW International Championship #1 Contender’s Ladder Match Qualifier. Nick Wayne will also go up against AR Fox in another qualifier for the AEW International Championship #1 Contender’s Ladder Match.

The episode will additionally feature a tag team match where AEW TBS Champion Hikaru Shida and AEW Women’s World Champion “The Toxic Spider” Thekla, part of the Triangle of Madness, will take on Willow Nightingale and Maya World.

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