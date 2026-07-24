WWE Expecting Major AEW Presence During WrestleMania 43 Weekend

WWE is set to hold its WrestleMania 43 premium live event (PLE) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. However, the company has also confirmed several events across the United States for the same week. In New York City, WWE will host a WrestleMania watch party at the Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden. This venue will also feature NXT Stand & Deliver, as well as AAA Eternal Glory.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, some WWE officials anticipate that Tony Khan and AEW will have a “significant presence” in the United States during WrestleMania 43 weekend in April 2027. The report also indicated that a WWE source said AEW’s expected show in the United States during this period was a key reason for WWE’s decision to announce its U.S. plans nearly 9 months in advance.

As of now, AEW has not announced any events for the WrestleMania 43 weekend; however, reports suggest that discussions about potential events are already underway.