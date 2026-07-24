Friday, July 24, 2026
Facebook Instagram X Youtube

Positive Injury Update On MJF’s AEW Return

By
James Hetfield
-
AEW star MJF
MJF | Credit: AEW

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan participated in the AEW Redemption media call to discuss various topics, including MJF’s contributions to the company.

Khan said, “We love having him as a part of AEW when he’s healthy and fit to compete. He’s been through a lot of big matches. That’s what’s tremendous about having such a strong roster of wrestlers: being able to not have to pressure them because we want to extend these wrestlers’ careers.”

On MJF’s injury status:

“In the case of MJF, he’s somebody that I hope is wrestling for decades and decades at a top level. He’s had some major injuries this year that he’s been fighting through, as a credit to him. It speaks highly of MJF. I’m looking forward to his return to AEW when he’s back, which he will be back, very soon, I’m sure. I’m grateful the injuries he sustained are nothing that will keep him out really long-term. I’m glad he’s going to be okay.”

You can check out Khan’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

PWMania
You'll find information on this website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, Vince McMahon, Impact Wrestling, Bret Hart, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Triple H, Kurt Angle, Randy Orton, WWE Divas, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram X Youtube
© 2025 PWMania.com. All Rights Reserved