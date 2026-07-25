Report: AEW PPV Attendance Surges While TV Attendance Shifts

According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AEW (All Elite Wrestling) has experienced an average attendance of 3,716 per show in the first half of 2026. This represents a 2.3% increase from the first half of 2025, where the average attendance was 3,634.

The report also noted that AEW has been running smaller venues for TV tapings, which has resulted in more sell-outs but lower overall attendance for these events. Specifically, attendance for AEW Dynamite decreased by 4.7%, while Collision saw a 12.6% decline. Additionally, Collision has held several events in the same cities as Dynamite, resulting in lower attendance.

In contrast, attendance for AEW pay-per-views (PPVs) has risen significantly, from 9,264 in the first half of 2025 to 11,267 so far in 2026, a 21.8% increase. This growth can be attributed in part to targeting larger markets, such as New York and Los Angeles.

Looking ahead, this weekend’s AEW Redemption may have a lower average attendance, while All In is expected to draw approximately 40,000 attendees, a substantial increase from last year’s event in London, which had an attendance of 17,000.