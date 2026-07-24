WWE & Vince McMahon Lawsuit With Janel Grant Being Dismissed

The Janel Grant lawsuit against Vince McMahon and WWE has taken another significant step toward closure.

Attorneys for Grant, McMahon, and WWE have jointly filed to voluntarily dismiss the lawsuit with prejudice. The filing follows an agreement reached earlier this week by all parties to move the case into private arbitration, a step that had been anticipated once that decision was made.

Once the court signs off on the dismissal, the case will officially move to arbitration, taking the dispute out of the public court system.

If the two sides reach a settlement through arbitration, the terms of that agreement could be kept confidential.

The following is from the filing:

Pursuant to Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 41(a)(1)(A)(ii), Plaintiff Janel Grant, by and through her undersigned counsel, hereby files this voluntary dismissal of the above-captioned action. Plaintiff, Defendant World Wrestling Entertainment, LLC, and Defendant Vincent K. McMahon (together, the ‘Parties’) stipulate and agree that this action and all claims pled herein are hereby dismissed with prejudice, but without prejudice as to the Parties’ rights to pursue their claims and defenses in arbitration in accordance with their agreement to arbitrate.

(H/T: POST Wrestling)