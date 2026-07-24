Backstage Reaction To Knicks’ Presence On WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

The New York Knicks, the latest NBA Champions, were prominently featured in the most recent edition of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. Jalen Brunson participated in the main event segment alongside Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, while Karl-Anthony Towns got involved in Danhausen’s match against JD McDonagh, assisting Danhausen in securing a victory.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, some decision-makers within WWE were not “exactly enthusiastic” about the NBA team’s level of involvement during the show. While the atmosphere at the venue was acknowledged due to the team’s recent championship win, some in the company felt the presentation may have exceeded what they would have preferred.

The report indicated that a source within WWE noted that several people backstage are not particularly interested in sports. WWE had leaned heavily into the Knicks’ playoff run after Danhausen “uncursed” the team, which coincided with their championship victory. The organization notably promoted Saturday Night’s Main Event around Danhausen’s role and the Knicks players’ appearance.