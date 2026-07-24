Danhausen Was One Of Fanatics Fest’s Most In-Demand WWE Stars

The annual Fanatics Fest event took place last weekend, featuring significant involvement from WWE. Among the highlights were the SummerSlam Kickoff event, live podcast recordings, and various signings and photo opportunities with WWE stars.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, a source within WWE shared that the company was very pleased with the event’s outcome, noting that most of the advertised stars had consistently long lines during their appearances. Cody Rhodes and Danhausen emerged as two of the most in-demand talents at the convention, while Charlotte Flair attracted one of the longest autograph lines throughout the weekend. The report also indicated that Rhodes and Danhausen garnered interest not only from fans but also from individuals behind the scenes.

Furthermore, the report mentioned a desire to feature more historical WWE appearances at next year’s convention, particularly those involving WWE legends. Names like Steve Austin and Bret Hart were mentioned as potential attendees for next year. This is especially relevant, as the usual WWE World event will not take place in the U.S. next year, with WrestleMania 43 scheduled for Saudi Arabia.

In a related merchandise update, the report stated that the AAA figure line announced by Mattel is expected to be showcased at San Diego Comic-Con, which is currently ongoing and runs through Sunday. Additionally, the first WWE figure of Danhausen is anticipated to debut at the event. The AAA Mattel line is officially set to be released next fall.