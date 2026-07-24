Updated Favorites And Betting Odds For WWE SummerSlam

WWE is set to host its 2026 SummerSlam premium live event on Saturday, August 1, and Sunday, August 2, at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Updated betting odds have been released for seven key matches, including the Undisputed WWE Championship Match, the World Heavyweight Championship Match, the WWE Women’s World Championship Match, a Hell in a Cell Match, the WWE Intercontinental Championship Match, a 6-Man Tag Team Match, and a singles match.

CM Punk is favored to defeat Cody Rhodes and retain his Undisputed WWE Championship. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns is favored to overcome Seth Rollins and keep his WWE World Heavyweight Championship. In the WWE Women’s World Championship Match, Liv Morgan is favored to defeat IYO SKY and retain her title. In the Hell in a Cell Match, Oba Femi is heavily favored to prevail over Brock Lesnar.

For the WWE Intercontinental Championship Match, Chad Gable is strongly favored to defeat Penta and become the new champion. Additionally, The Bloodline is expected to triumph over LA Knight, Solo Sikoa, and Royce Keys in the 6-Man Tag Team Match, while GUNTHER is favored to beat Nick Aldis in a singles match.

You can check out the updated betting odds below, courtesy of BetOnline:

Undisputed WWE Championship Match

“The Best In The World” CM Punk (c) -600 vs. “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes +350

Current match lines imply an 85.7% probability of CM Punk retaining the belt.

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match

The Bloodline’s “The OTC” Roman Reigns (c) -1000 vs. “The Visionary” Seth “Freakin” Rollins +550

Current match lines imply a 90.9% probability of Reigns retaining the belt.

WWE Women’s World Championship Match

The Judgment Day’s Liv Morgan (c) -250 vs. 2026 Queen of the Ring “The Genius of the Sky” IYO SKY +170

Current match lines imply a 71.4% probability of Morgan retaining the belt.

Hell in a Cell Match

2026 King of the Ring “The Ruler” Oba Femi -2000 vs. “The Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar +700

Current match lines imply a 95.2% probability of Femi winning the match.

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match

Penta (c) +600 vs. Chad Gable -1500

Current odds imply a 93.8% probability of Gable winning the title.

6-Man Tag Team Match

The Bloodline (“The Samoan Werewolf” Jacob Fatu, “Main Event” Jey Uso and “Big Jim” Jimmy Uso) -300 vs. “The Mega Star” LA Knight, Solo Sikoa and Royce Keys +200

Current odds imply a 75% probability of the Bloodline winning the match.

Singles Match

“The Ring General” GUNTHER -1500 vs. Nick Aldis +600

Current match lines imply a 93.8% probability of GUNTHER winning the match.