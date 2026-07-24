AJ Styles Reveals Why A TNA Match Never Happened

WWE Hall of Famer AJ Styles recently appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, where he discussed various topics, including his TNA Wrestling appearance at Slammiversary last year.

Styles said, “Well, I think that TNA just asked, he doesn’t have to wrestle, we just wanted to come out there and have a moment with Leon Slater, I think the youngest X Division champion in TNA.”

On if a match in TNA was possible at the time:

“I don’t think there was ever a possibility of me having a match in TNA, and I think I know why. Because once I did that appearance with Leon where Chelsea Green came up to me and said, ‘Oh, I would love to go back there and have a match.’ I go, ‘Oh, that’s why I want to. I’ll never have a match over there, because once you open that door, it’s open now, and people are going to want to do it. ‘So I knew after talking to Chelsea, and she wasn’t saying anything bad. She’s just saying the idea of being able to wrestle there would be great again. I knew that it never happened.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)