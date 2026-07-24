Friday, July 24, 2026
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Report: Former WWE Stars Officially Become Free Agents

By
James Hetfield
-
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WWE

As previously reported by PWMania.com, WWE made significant budget cuts following WrestleMania 42 in April, resulting in the release of several talents, including the Motor City Machine Guns, Kairi Sane, Zelina Vega, Aleister Black, Santos Escobar, and Bo Dallas, among others.

Several talents who have officially entered free agency include Bo Dallas, Santos Escobar, Joe Gacy, Kairi Sane, Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin of the Motor City Machine Guns, Erick Rowan, Zoey Stark, Zelina Vega, Dexter Lumis, and Aleister Black.

The report also mentioned that their 90-day non-compete clauses with WWE expired at midnight on July 23.

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