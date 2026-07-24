Report: Bayley Facing “Big Decision” On WWE Future

The future of pro wrestling veteran Bayley with WWE has been a hot topic recently. The speculation began when F4WOnline reported that her contract is expected to expire in the fourth quarter of 2026. However, Fightful Select later confirmed that Bayley’s contract will actually end by the end of this year, and as of now, she has not signed a new deal.

There is reported interest from AEW regarding the former WWE Women’s Champion, and the company is prepared to make a move if Bayley chooses to enter free agency.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez discussed Bayley’s situation. Meltzer mentioned that he has been informed that Bayley faces a “big decision.” Last weekend, she lost to Lyra Valkyria via submission at Saturday Night’s Main Event and was subsequently attacked by her former ally, which Meltzer interpreted as a conclusion to that storyline. He suggested that her return would depend on whether she signs a new contract.

Meltzer and Alvarez drew parallels between Bayley’s current situation and that of Ricochet two years ago, when he declined to sign a new deal and was written off after a backstage attack by Bron Breakker. Meltzer believes that if Bayley does decide to re-sign with WWE, a return angle could involve her seeking vengeance against Valkyria.