WWE SmackDown Results – July 24, 2026

WWE SmackDown is live tonight at 8/7c from the Oakland Arena in Oakland, California.

As always, ‘WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.’ flashes across the screen to get us started. Joe Tessitore welcomes us to the show from commentary as we see the sights of Oakland and the Bay Area. Inside the Oakland Arena, we see Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Paige and Brie Bella and Fatal Influence and others arriving to the building.

Nick Aldis & Adam Pearce Kick Things Off

Tessitore points out what we now see on the screen, which is that Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce are in the ring, which has a table and chairs set up. A video package then airs showing the history of Aldis and Gunther, culminating with Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque announcing their match for SummerSlam.

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