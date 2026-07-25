Backstage Update On Hologram’s AEW Return

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that AEW star Hologram remains sidelined as he continues his recovery from knee surgery. Meltzer noted that no timetable for his return has been provided, and the company has not announced when Hologram is expected to return to AEW programming.

Hologram debuted in AEW in 2024 and quickly established himself as one of the promotion’s top masked high-flyers. However, his momentum was halted by an injury. Hologram has been out of action since suffering a knee injury on the September 24, 2025 episode of Dynamite, which required surgery at the end of October. At that time, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan confirmed that Hologram would miss the rest of 2025 due to the severity of his injury.

Earlier this year, reports indicated that Hologram’s return was still “months away at a minimum.” While the exact nature of the injury was never fully disclosed, it is believed that he has several months of rehabilitation ahead of him. As a result, fans will have to wait a bit longer to see him back in the ring.