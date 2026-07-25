Saturday, July 25, 2026
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AEW Collision Preview For Tonight’s Show From Nashville, TN. (7/25/2026)

By
Matt Boone
-

AEW Collision returns tonight at 8/7c on TNT and HBO Max with a taped two-hour show from The Pinnacle in Nashville, TN.

The following is the advertised lineup:

* Maya World & Willow Nightingale vs. AEW Women’s World Champion Thekla & TBS Champion Hikaru Shida
* AEW World Trios Championship Match: The Conglomeration (Orange Cassidy, Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong) (c) vs. ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle & The Outrunners (Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd)
* Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) vs. Death Riders’ Daniel Garcia & Wheeler Yuta
* Redemption 6-Way Ladder Match (Winner Gets a Shot at the AEW International Championship) Qualifier: ROH World TV Champion Lio Rush vs. El Clon
* Redemption 6-Way Ladder Match (Winner Gets a Shot at the AEW International Championship) Qualifier: Nick Wayne vs. AR Fox
* “Psycho Killer” Tommaso Ciampa vs. Zachary Wentz of The Rascalz
* The Lethal Twist (Jay Lethal, Blake Christian and Lee Johnson) vs. SkyFlight (Scorpio Sky, Matt Sydal and Dante Martin)
* CMLL World Women’s Champion Persephone in Action

Join us here tonight for complete AEW Collision results.

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