AEW Collision Preview For Tonight’s Show From Nashville, TN. (7/25/2026)

AEW Collision returns tonight at 8/7c on TNT and HBO Max with a taped two-hour show from The Pinnacle in Nashville, TN.

The following is the advertised lineup:

* Maya World & Willow Nightingale vs. AEW Women’s World Champion Thekla & TBS Champion Hikaru Shida

* AEW World Trios Championship Match: The Conglomeration (Orange Cassidy, Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong) (c) vs. ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle & The Outrunners (Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd)

* Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) vs. Death Riders’ Daniel Garcia & Wheeler Yuta

* Redemption 6-Way Ladder Match (Winner Gets a Shot at the AEW International Championship) Qualifier: ROH World TV Champion Lio Rush vs. El Clon

* Redemption 6-Way Ladder Match (Winner Gets a Shot at the AEW International Championship) Qualifier: Nick Wayne vs. AR Fox

* “Psycho Killer” Tommaso Ciampa vs. Zachary Wentz of The Rascalz

* The Lethal Twist (Jay Lethal, Blake Christian and Lee Johnson) vs. SkyFlight (Scorpio Sky, Matt Sydal and Dante Martin)

* CMLL World Women’s Champion Persephone in Action

Join us here tonight for complete AEW Collision results.