Backstage Update On AEW’s Long-Term Streaming Plans

Sean Ross Sapp recently mentioned in an edition of Fightful Select Answers Q&A that AEW has a long-term plan to create an app that will serve as a central hub for the company’s digital content. He noted that this app could eventually become the primary destination for AEW’s pay-per-view events, while also hosting archived footage, podcast libraries, new shows, gaming content, and other media.

Sapp emphasized that the project is still “very much in its infancy,” and that AEW aims to take its time properly developing the app before launching it. If these plans come to fruition, the app would consolidate much of AEW’s digital content into a single platform, rather than requiring fans to navigate separate channels for different media types.

In March 2026, the company launched the MyAEW streaming platform, providing fans with access to live AEW and Ring of Honor programming, archives, podcasts, and pay-per-view options through various subscription tiers. Since the launch, several independent promotions, including Maple Leaf Pro, C4, Limitless, 1FW, PRODUCE, Warrior Wrestling, Create-A-Pro, and WrestlePro, have joined the platform to stream their events.