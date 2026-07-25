Royce Keys Explains Why He Left AEW For WWE

WWE star Royce Keys appeared on 107.7 The Bone to discuss various topics, including why he left AEW for WWE.

Keys said, “A lot. There’s a lot of personal ones that I won’t speak on, but the dream was always to be a WWE superstar. You know, it’s all I dreamt about as a kid and I will never live my life as to having ‘what ifs.’ ‘What if I did this? What if I would’ve went? What if I didn’t go?’ There was no second thought about putting pen to paper when that opportunity came up. I mean, you look at what WWE is, It’s the [end] all and be-all of professional wrestling and sports entertainment. So why wouldn’t I want to go? I felt like LeBron James right now in free agency.”

On having the chance to come to WWE:

“It was one of those things like, ‘Well, this is what I always wanted. The opportunity’s here; let’s see what we make out of it. And I will always put 10 toes down and 100%, seven days a week, always bet on myself. There was no 99%… I was full 100%.”

On saying goodbye to AEW:

“It’s business. You know? It’s business. You’re going to have your friends that you always keep in contact with, and you have your acquaintances. But this is business. I have to do what’s best for Royce Keys. And the best thing to do for Royce was to go to WWE.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)