WWE Signs New Referee To NXT Brand

NXT referee Adrian Butler recently announced on his Instagram that Katie Reynolds has been signed as a new referee for the NXT brand.

Butler wrote, “This weekend’s WWE NXT Live Events in Ft. Pierce and Citrus Springs will see the debut of our new referee Katie Reynolds! Welcome to the team, Katie! #wwe #wwenxt #wweraw #smackdown @refalicelane @wwerecruit”

Reynolds, also known as Alice Lane, has served as a referee for both TNA (Total Nonstop Action Wrestling) and Ohio Valley Wrestling. As noted by Butler, Reynolds will be starting with this weekend’s NXT house shows.

She is perhaps best recognized by wrestling fans for officiating the match between Mike Santana and Steve Maclin at TNA Sacrifice. This match ended abruptly after Maclin was knocked loopy by a kick to the head just moments after it began. TNA publicly acknowledged Reynolds for her quick response in stopping the match, and Carlos Silva presented her with an All Star Award for her efforts.