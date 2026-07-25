Saturday, July 25, 2026
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WWE NXT Live Event Results From Fort Pierce, Florida 7/24/2026

By
James Hetfield
-
WWE NXT
WWE NXT

The following results are from Friday’s WWE NXT live event at the Havert L. Fenn Center in Fort Pierce, Florida, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

– WWE EVOLVE Champion Harlem Lewis def. Shido Ash in a Non-Title Match.

– The Vanity Project’s Myka Lockwood def. Adriana Rizzo in a Singles Match.

– Tavion Heights def. Harley Riggins in a Singles Match.

– WrenQCC’s WWE Women’s Speed Champion Wren Sinclair def. Alix Brooks in a Non-Title Match.

– The Vanity Project (WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Ricky Smokes and Brad Baylor) def. “Supernova 11” Noam Dar and Romeo Moreno in a Tag Team Match.

– WWE LFG season two winner “Mr. NXT” Shiloh Hill and Lizzy Rain def. “Mr. England” Tristan Angels and WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion ZARIA in a Mixed Tag Team Match.

– Nikkita Lyons (c) def. Vanta The Unknown to retain her WWE EVOLVE Women’s Championship.

– EK Prosper, Tate Wilder and Hank & Tank (Hank Walker and Tank Ledger) defeat BirthRight (WWE Men’s Speed Champion Lexis King, Uriah Connor, Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo and Charlie Dempsey) in an 8-Man Tag Team Match.

– WrenQCC’s Kendal Grey (c) def. “Too Strong” Kali Armstrong to retain her WWE NXT Women’s Championship.

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