Backstage Producers Revealed For This Week’s WWE RAW

On Monday, July 20th, WWE RAW took place at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. The show was headlined by “The Mega Star” LA Knight, who faced The Bloodline’s “The Samoan Werewolf,” Jacob Fatu, in a singles match.

The episode also featured a segment with LA Knight, as well as a non-title match where The Judgment Day’s AAA Mega Champion, “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio, faced Joe Hendry. Additionally, “All Ego” Ethan Page and “The Lion of Bulgaria,” Rusev, battled Chad Gable and WWE Intercontinental Champion Penta in a tag team match. There was also a segment involving Solo Sikoa, “The Visionary” Seth “Freakin” Rollins, and Jacob Fatu.

RAW included a singles match between the 2026 WWE King of the Ring, “The Ruler” Oba Femi, and The Judgment Day’s “The Irish Ace,” JD McDonagh. Furthermore, “The Young OG” Je’Von Evans and Dragon Lee took on WWE World Tag Team Champions The Vision, consisting of “The Unpredictable Badass” Bron Breakker and “The Pressure” Austin Theory, in a non-title match, among other matches.

According to a report from Fightful Select, a list of producers for each segment and match was shared, and the show was internally titled “Double Or Nothing.”

You can check out the list of producers below:

– Jamie Noble produced the non-title match between Je’Von Evans and Dragon Lee vs. The Vision.

– Abyss (Chris Park) produced the in-ring segment between Danhausen, JD McDonagh, Dominik Mysterio, Liv Morgan and Joe Hendry.

– Abyss (Chris Park) produced the singles match between Oba Femi vs. JD McDonagh.

– Bobby Roode produced the in-ring segment between Solo Sikoa, Seth Rollins and Jacob Fatu and the singles match between LA Knight vs. Jacob Fatu.

– Jason Jordan produced the tag team match between Penta and Chad Gable vs. Ethan Page and Rusev.

– Adam Pearce produced the singles match between Joe Hendry vs. Dominik Mysterio.

– No producers were listed for the other matches and segments.