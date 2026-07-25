Thunder Rosa Confirms Departure From Busted Open Radio

PWMania.com previously reported that WWE and SiriusXM have announced the launch of WWE Radio, a new channel dedicated to WWE programming that will officially debut on Monday on SiriusXM Channel 156, replacing Pro Wrestling Nation 24/7.

The new partnership also brings Busted Open Radio under the WWE Radio banner, leading to questions about the future of the previously independent wrestling talk show and the status of its AEW-related coverage.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter and Fightful Select, AEW star Thunder Rosa was not expected to continue with the show once WWE Radio launched. While Rosa had not been a regular co-host in recent months, she did appear earlier this month to help celebrate Dave LaGreca’s birthday.

Those reports also indicated that Busted Open is expected to stop covering AEW following the launch of WWE Radio. Despite the reported shift, Dave LaGreca has maintained that the show’s overall approach will remain unchanged, stating that the hosts will continue to praise what they enjoy and criticize what they feel deserves criticism, as they always have. Meanwhile, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray noted on Twitter (X) that the show will not become exclusively WWE-focused, although whether AEW will still receive any coverage remains unclear.

Rosa has now officially confirmed her departure from Busted Open Radio.

Taking to her Twitter (X) account, Rosa announced that her four-year run with the show has come to an end.

She wrote:

“After four unforgettable years, it’s time to turn the page.

Some chapters in life change you forever, and this has been one of them.

Being part of Busted Open has been so much more than sitting behind a microphone. It gave me the opportunity to share my perspective, connect with wrestling fans around the world, and celebrate the sport that has given me so much.

I’m especially grateful to Tony Khan for believing in me, trusting me to represent AEW, and allowing me to contribute my voice to one of the most respected wrestling shows in our industry.

To Dave LaGreca, Tommy Dreamer, Bully Ray, Mark Henry, the producers, and everyone behind the scenes: thank you for welcoming me, challenging me, inspiring me, and making me feel like family. Every conversation made me better, and every show reminded me why I love this business.

Most importantly, thank you to everyone who listened, watched, commented, and supported me throughout these four years. Whether you agreed with me or challenged my perspective, you became part of this journey, and I’ll always be grateful for that.

While this chapter comes to an end, my journey continues. I’m excited for what’s ahead, and I can’t wait to keep sharing my passion for professional wrestling with all of you.

The microphone may be off for now, but my voice isn’t going anywhere.

This isn’t goodbye. It’s simply the beginning of a new chapter.

I’ll see you all very soon.”

With WWE Radio set to launch on Monday, Rosa’s departure marks one of the first major changes to Busted Open’s lineup as the show begins its new era under the WWE and SiriusXM partnership.