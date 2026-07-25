Backstage Update On WWE SummerSlam Tryouts

PWMania.com recently reported that the latest round of WWE tryouts is scheduled for next week, in preparation for the 2026 WWE SummerSlam premium live event (PLE). Participants expected to attend include Titus Alexander, Josh Bishop, J-Rod, Colton Theron Vaught, Conan Lycan, and others.

According to Fightful Select, the potential recruits were notified of their invitations at least a couple of weeks ago, and some names had already surfaced then. The report also mentioned that additional names are yet to be announced.

Furthermore, it was noted that some of the invitees had received interest from other companies prior to being invited to the tryouts. However, specific details regarding which invitees attracted interest and from which companies have not been disclosed, but more information is anticipated in the coming days.

Lastly, despite working several dates and currently co-holding the Tag Team Championships with Donovan Dijak, Josh Bishop is not under contract with MLW at this time.