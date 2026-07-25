Cody Rhodes Explains Why His SummerSlam Match With CM Punk Feels Like A First

WWE star “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to discuss a variety of topics.

One of the highlights was his upcoming SummerSlam match against Undisputed WWE Champion CM Punk. Rhodes expressed that he feels this match will be a “first time ever” experience for him.

Rhodes said, “Well, I feel like we never faced each other. Because 18 years ago, I had come to WWE. And my dad, which was unbeknownst to me — and often in pro wrestling, where the fact and the fiction is hard to figure out — Punk had said to me in the ring when we did a promo together recently, ‘Your dad told me to look out for you. He told me to watch out.’ And I know that to be sincere. So he’s filled in a very ‘big brother’ way this whole time. But to me, American Nightmare, the Best in the World — CM Punk and the current WWE champion — we’ve never really had a match. So what we’re doing at US Bank in Minnesota [at] SummerSlam, the main event, that’s really a first-time ever for me. And with a big brother or a little brother situation.”

On the dynamic between them now:

“Also you know, I’m 41, you know? Like, ‘You don’t have to big brother me anymore.’ You know what I’m saying? Yeah, I grew up.[laughs] ‘Hey, buddy, I’m grown up now.” I’m gonna show him what’s what. And I think we both — We want to find out.”

On their incident at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event:

“All the respect in the world [to] CM Punk. Even though just down the street recently, Madison Square Garden. Big, good-guy tag-team. You end the match with a big high five, ‘Yeah!’ All that. Dude goes to put the title on. This is the Garden, you can’t get embarrassed in the Garden. And he flips it and it hit me right in the eye. Right in the eye… It’s clearly not an accident. But this isn’t — God bless, but this isn’t Des Moines, Iowa, you know? This was Madison Square Garden. This is New York City. That’s not how you want it to go… So he’s got a receipt coming, right? You got to tag him back, brother style. He got me, and this one, I’ll be at least looking at him for it.”

You can check out Rhodes’ comments in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)