WWE Removes Bayley From Event Amid Contract Speculation

Bayley’s WWE future has become one of the biggest talking points in professional wrestling, and recent developments have only intensified the speculation.

As PWMania.com previously reported, both F4WOnline.com and Fightful Select have stated that Bayley’s current WWE contract is expected to expire during the fourth quarter of 2026. Fightful further noted that, as of now, Bayley has not signed a new deal with the company.

Adding further intrigue, WWE has quietly removed Bayley from its advertised lineup for the **SummerSlam Prospect Tryout VIP Experience**, which is scheduled to take place on Thursday, July 30th, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

When the event was first announced, Bayley was listed alongside Je’Von Evans, Natalya, Shawn Michaels and Robert Stone. However, WWE has since updated the event page, replacing Bayley with Ivy Nile without offering any explanation for the change.

The timing has caught the attention of fans, coming just days after Lyra Valkyria claimed she had “run Bayley out of WWE” during a storyline on RAW. While there is no indication the two situations are connected, the combination of Bayley’s contract status and her removal from WWE promotional material has only fueled further speculation about her future.

Outside of WWE, AEW is widely believed to have significant interest in the former WWE Women’s Champion should she become a free agent.

According to Fightful Select, AEW would be eager to pursue Bayley if she decides to leave WWE, although no decision has been made regarding her future.

Dave Meltzer discussed the situation in the latest edition of the *Wrestling Observer Newsletter*, explaining that Bayley’s decision involves far more than simply choosing between WWE and AEW.

Meltzer noted that one of the biggest considerations is WWE’s offer to retain her, as she has already established herself as one of the company’s top stars. While moving to another promotion always carries risk, he suggested Bayley could potentially find herself in a more prominent role in AEW.

He also pointed out that Bayley has been a lifelong WWE fan, something he believes often plays a particularly important role in career decisions for female wrestlers.

AEW has naturally entered the conversation due to Bayley’s close friendship with Mercedes Moné, who has publicly expressed interest in facing her again.

Meltzer added that wrestlers who feel underutilized in WWE may ultimately benefit from making a change. He contrasted the two companies by saying WWE places a greater emphasis on a certain star presentation, promo ability and overall image, while AEW tends to reward performers who consistently deliver standout in-ring matches. However, he cautioned that AEW talent can also find themselves without momentum if they fail to maintain a prominent position.

He further observed that wrestlers who have spent the majority of their careers in WWE sometimes struggle elsewhere if they still view WWE as the industry’s pinnacle. According to Meltzer, those whose priority is mainstream star power and recognition generally find WWE to be the better fit, whereas wrestlers whose primary focus is producing the best possible matches may be better suited to AEW. While money is naturally a factor, he believes it is unlikely to be the deciding one, especially if Tony Khan makes Bayley a significant offer.

For now, neither Bayley nor WWE has publicly commented on her contract status or her removal from the SummerSlam Prospect Tryout VIP Experience lineup. Until there is official clarification, speculation surrounding one of WWE’s most accomplished stars is likely to continue.