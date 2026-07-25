Updated Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE RAW On Netflix

WWE has announced the updated lineup for next week’s live episode of Monday Night RAW, which will take place at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California. This episode will act as the go-home show for SummerSlam.

The event is set to start at 8 PM ET (5 PM PT).

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque will be present at the show to oversee the previously announced weigh-in segment between “The Ruler” Oba Femi and “The Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar for their Hell in a Cell match at SummerSlam.

Also announced for the show is a title match where WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Sol Ruca will defend her title against “Big Mami Cool” Raquel Rodriguez from The Judgment Day. Additionally, WWE World Tag Team Champions The Vision—comprising “The Unpredictable Badass” Bron Breakker and “The Pressure” Austin Theory—will face Alpha Academy, represented by Otis and Akira Tozawa, in a non-title match.

Furthermore, WWE World Heavyweight Champion “The OTC” Roman Reigns and “The Visionary” Seth “Freakin” Rollins will have a face-to-face confrontation. Joe Hendry and Danhausen will also perform a concert during the event.

Join us every Monday night at 8 PM ET (7 PM CT) for complete live coverage of WWE RAW results.