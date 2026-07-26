Updated Lineup For AEW Redemption 2026

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has announced the updated lineup for its 2026 Redemption pay-per-view (PPV) event, scheduled for next weekend.

In a highly anticipated matchup, AEW World Trios Champions The Conglomeration, consisting of “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O’Reilly, will defend their titles against Lethal Twist, made up of Jay Lethal, “Vanilla Baby” Blake Christian, and “Big Shotty” Lee Johnson, on the Redemption Buy-In pre-show.

Other exciting matches announced for the event include Bang Bang Gang, featuring “Switchblade” Jay White and Juice Robinson, facing The Dogs, represented by David Finlay and Clark Connors, in a Double Chain Match. Additionally, an AEW International Championship #1 Contender’s 6-Person Ladder Match will feature “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry, LFI’s The Beast Mortos, Komander, “Speedball” Mike Bailey, Nick Wayne, and El Clon from the Don Callis Family.

Fans can also look forward to a tag team confrontation between The Death Riders, comprising “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay and AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley, and The Young Bucks, represented by Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson. Furthermore, AEW TBS Champion Hikaru Shida will defend her title against Maya World, while “The Psycho Killer” Tommaso Ciampa will face Chris Jericho in a No Holds Barred Match.

The AEW World Tag Team Champions, Cage & Cope (Christian Cage and “The Rated R Superstar” Adam Copeland), will defend their titles against The Death Riders (Claudio Castagnoli and “The Bastard” PAC). Additionally, AEW World Champion “The Best Bout Machine” Kenny Omega will defend his title against “The Jet” Kevin Knight, who is currently the AEW TNT Champion from the Don Callis Family.

In another title match, “The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher, the AEW International Champion and a member of the Don Callis Family, will defend his championship against ROH World Champion Bandido. AEW National Champion Mark Davis is also set to face Andrade El Ídolo in a title match.

Moreover, Chris Jericho, known as “The Painmaker,” will compete against Tommaso Ciampa in a singles match. Fans can also look forward to a celebration of the Rougeau Wrestling Dynasty during the Redemption Buy-In pre-show.

AEW Redemption 2026 will take place on tonight, July 26th, at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, and will air live on PPV.