Dragon Lee Explains Why He Hates Ladder Matches

WWE star Dragon Lee appeared on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, where he discussed various topics, including his dislike for ladder matches.

Lee said, “I’ve never wrestled in a ladder match. I don’t like it. Because, honestly, I thought that the ladder would be a little bit kind of gimmicked. But I want everyone to know that the ladder was real. I was just trying to try something, what can I do here that’s crazy? I just grabbed the ladder right away, I caught my arm, and I hit my leg, and I was like it’s so heavy. And yes, it’s strong, man.”

On it being hard to climb the ladder:

“It’s weird, you know. I want to tell you this: all my neighbors, they just sent me a text, even my family, ‘Be careful.’ Because at Christmas I fell off the ladder putting up Christmas lights.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)