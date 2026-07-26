Sunday, July 26, 2026
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Dragon Lee Explains Why He Hates Ladder Matches

By
James Hetfield
-
Dragon Lee
Dragon Lee | WWE

WWE star Dragon Lee appeared on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, where he discussed various topics, including his dislike for ladder matches.

Lee said, “I’ve never wrestled in a ladder match. I don’t like it. Because, honestly, I thought that the ladder would be a little bit kind of gimmicked. But I want everyone to know that the ladder was real. I was just trying to try something, what can I do here that’s crazy? I just grabbed the ladder right away, I caught my arm, and I hit my leg, and I was like it’s so heavy. And yes, it’s strong, man.”

On it being hard to climb the ladder:

“It’s weird, you know. I want to tell you this: all my neighbors, they just sent me a text, even my family, ‘Be careful.’ Because at Christmas I fell off the ladder putting up Christmas lights.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)

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